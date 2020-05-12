American International Group Inc. Acquires 128,805 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,805 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 303,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 402,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

