American International Group Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,098 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cree worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cree by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its position in Cree by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 24,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cree by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

