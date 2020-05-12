American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,458 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $140.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

