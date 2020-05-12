American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to Outperform by Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APEI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.69.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 38,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

