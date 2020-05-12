American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Posts Earnings Results

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.63%.

ARA stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market cap of $254.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARA shares. ValuEngine downgraded American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on American Renal Associates from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

