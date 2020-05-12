American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Shares of AVD opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $414.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

