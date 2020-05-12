American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.40

Media stories about American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) have been trending positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Water Works earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected American Water Works’ score:

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $117.07. 907,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.