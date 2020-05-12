Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Update

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 price target (up previously from $4.60) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.