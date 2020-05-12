AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group’s (AMVMF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock remained flat at $$15.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

