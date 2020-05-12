Amino Network Price Down 26.9% This Week (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Amino Network has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Amino Network has a total market cap of $466,242.92 and $32,496.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00044058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.03684114 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032179 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001842 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011395 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,104,904 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

