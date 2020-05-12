Amir Rosenthal Sells 2,000 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Amir Rosenthal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RGR traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 124,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,983. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $60.06.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

