AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Lowered to $52.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $64.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMN. Sidoti upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

AMN stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,934,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Meeder Asset Management acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 801,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Finally, Kalmar Investments Inc. DE lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 873,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

