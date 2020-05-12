AMO Coin (AMO) One Day Volume Hits $245,362.00

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. AMO Coin has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $245,362.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.02105673 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00179920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

AMO Coin Token Profile

AMO Coin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,232,347,663 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.