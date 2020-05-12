AmonD (AMON) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $895,500.52 and $7.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, CPDAX and OKEx Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02116137 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00177816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,068,560 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, OKEx Korea, BitMart and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

