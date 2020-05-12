Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.27. 1,262,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.16. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

