Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.25. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCCY shares. ValuEngine cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of FCCY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,507. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $67,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 153,876 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

