Analysts Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. Air Products & Chemicals posted earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

NYSE APD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

