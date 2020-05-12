Analysts Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post $3.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post earnings of $3.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $4.21. Amgen posted earnings of $3.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $15.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $16.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.62 to $19.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,593,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 122.0% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 87,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,759. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

