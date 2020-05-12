Analysts Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce sales of $49.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.84 million and the lowest is $37.70 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $56.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $210.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.70 million to $231.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $237.10 million, with estimates ranging from $220.79 million to $253.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $236,349.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,840.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 584,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

