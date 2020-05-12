Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $2.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $2.80. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $10.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Compass Point assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $153,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.29. 15,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

