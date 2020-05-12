Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.97 Million

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post sales of $106.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.05 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $113.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $423.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $458.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $437.29 million, with estimates ranging from $389.50 million to $486.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,576 shares of company stock worth $347,504 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

