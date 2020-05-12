Analysts Expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Brokerages forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. E*TRADE Financial posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. 1,494,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

