Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

