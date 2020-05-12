Analysts Expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.52 Million

Brokerages expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce $314.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.40 million to $315.30 million. Nutanix reported sales of $287.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.59.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,266,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 501,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 376,335 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 359,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 23.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,655,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after purchasing an additional 311,938 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.96. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

