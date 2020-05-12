Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) to Post $0.01 EPS

Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ping Identity from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 131.4% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,110,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 76.68. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.