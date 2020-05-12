Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 94,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 120,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Victory Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

