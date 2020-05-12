Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northwest Pipe’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $220.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Michael C. Franson acquired 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.