Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (CICHY)

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS: CICHY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/8/2020 – CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Construction Bank Corporation is engaged in providing personal and commercial banking products and services. The company’s Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit products, agency services, financial consulting and advisory services. The company’s Personal Banking segment provides personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, remittance services, and securities agency services to individual customers. The treasury business segment includes inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase and resale transactions, and invests in debt securities. The company also provides trustee and finance leasing services along with electronic banking services. China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

5/6/2020 – CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Construction Bank Corporation is engaged in providing personal and commercial banking products and services. The company’s Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit products, agency services, financial consulting and advisory services. The company’s Personal Banking segment provides personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, remittance services, and securities agency services to individual customers. The treasury business segment includes inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase and resale transactions, and invests in debt securities. The company also provides trustee and finance leasing services along with electronic banking services. China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

5/1/2020 – CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Construction Bank Corporation is engaged in providing personal and commercial banking products and services. The company’s Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit products, agency services, financial consulting and advisory services. The company’s Personal Banking segment provides personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, remittance services, and securities agency services to individual customers. The treasury business segment includes inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase and resale transactions, and invests in debt securities. The company also provides trustee and finance leasing services along with electronic banking services. China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

4/29/2020 – CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Construction Bank Corporation is engaged in providing personal and commercial banking products and services. The company’s Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit products, agency services, financial consulting and advisory services. The company’s Personal Banking segment provides personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, remittance services, and securities agency services to individual customers. The treasury business segment includes inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase and resale transactions, and invests in debt securities. The company also provides trustee and finance leasing services along with electronic banking services. China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

4/22/2020 – CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Construction Bank Corporation is engaged in providing personal and commercial banking products and services. The company’s Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit products, agency services, financial consulting and advisory services. The company’s Personal Banking segment provides personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, remittance services, and securities agency services to individual customers. The treasury business segment includes inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase and resale transactions, and invests in debt securities. The company also provides trustee and finance leasing services along with electronic banking services. China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

4/20/2020 – CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Construction Bank Corporation is engaged in providing personal and commercial banking products and services. The company’s Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit products, agency services, financial consulting and advisory services. The company’s Personal Banking segment provides personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, remittance services, and securities agency services to individual customers. The treasury business segment includes inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase and resale transactions, and invests in debt securities. The company also provides trustee and finance leasing services along with electronic banking services. China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.