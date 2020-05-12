Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BIO-TECHNE (TECH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ: TECH):

5/9/2020 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

5/7/2020 – BIO-TECHNE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/2/2020 – BIO-TECHNE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – BIO-TECHNE had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $230.00 to $253.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – BIO-TECHNE had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – BIO-TECHNE had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2020 – BIO-TECHNE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – BIO-TECHNE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2020 – BIO-TECHNE had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – BIO-TECHNE had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $218.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2020 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/8/2020 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/2/2020 – BIO-TECHNE had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – BIO-TECHNE was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – BIO-TECHNE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – BIO-TECHNE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $225.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – BIO-TECHNE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $279.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $281.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.53.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,110,000 after acquiring an additional 68,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,319,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

