Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $14.00 to $11.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/26/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Nextgen Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.24 million, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 144,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 39,172 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

