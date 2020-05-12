Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Trex (TREX)

Trex (NYSE: TREX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2020 – Trex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $79.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $104.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2020 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

3/27/2020 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

3/25/2020 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $99.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $102.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TREX opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

