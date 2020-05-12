Analysts Set Expectations for ANGI Homeservices Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.10 and a beta of 1.87.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock worth $7,733,944. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.