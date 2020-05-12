Analysts Set Expectations for Cardiovascular Systems Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.90 and a beta of 1.55. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

