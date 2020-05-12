Analysts Set Expectations for inTEST Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for inTEST in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

INTT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of inTEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of INTT opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

