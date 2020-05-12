Analysts Set Expectations for Quebecor’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion.

