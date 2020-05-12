Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

5/1/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

4/25/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

4/16/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

4/15/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

4/9/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

4/8/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.68. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. FMR LLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

