Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO):

5/11/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/8/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/10/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

3/18/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $749.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Meridian Bioscience Inc alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.