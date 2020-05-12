Analyzing Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) & Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mcdonald’s has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and Mcdonald’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.25 $154.90 million $3.93 5.62 Mcdonald’s $21.08 billion 6.38 $6.03 billion $7.84 23.07

Mcdonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Brinker International. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mcdonald’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brinker International and Mcdonald’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 1 10 14 0 2.52 Mcdonald’s 0 7 24 0 2.77

Brinker International currently has a consensus target price of $37.18, suggesting a potential upside of 68.47%. Mcdonald’s has a consensus target price of $207.48, suggesting a potential upside of 14.71%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Mcdonald’s.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Mcdonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 3.62% -24.65% 6.99% Mcdonald’s 27.86% -70.25% 12.16%

Dividends

Brinker International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Mcdonald’s pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brinker International pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mcdonald’s pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brinker International has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Mcdonald’s has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years. Brinker International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Mcdonald’s beats Brinker International on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

