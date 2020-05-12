Analyzing FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) & Tejon Ranch (NASDAQ:TRC)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tejon Ranch and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstService 0 3 3 0 2.50

FirstService has a consensus price target of $94.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.81%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tejon Ranch and FirstService’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $49.52 million 7.17 $10.58 million N/A N/A FirstService $2.41 billion 1.44 -$251.61 million ($6.51) -12.77

Tejon Ranch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstService.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 19.89% 2.23% 1.83% FirstService -9.73% 20.30% 3.43%

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,197 acres, almonds in 1,966 acres, and pistachios in 1,062 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 18 California Closets locations and 9 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, and Century Fire Protection brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

