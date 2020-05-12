Analyzing GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) & The Competition

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s competitors have a beta of 2.22, meaning that their average share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GalianoGoldInc . and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 388 1113 1209 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 44.27%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 120.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 14.14

GalianoGoldInc .’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 14.48% 14.27% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.27% 6.74% 2.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . competitors beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

