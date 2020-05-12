Analyzing Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) & Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Polarityte and Champions Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polarityte -1,636.46% -169.50% -131.92% Champions Oncology -0.58% -7.73% -1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Polarityte and Champions Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polarityte 1 2 3 0 2.33 Champions Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Polarityte currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 420.45%. Champions Oncology has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Polarityte’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Polarityte is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Polarityte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Polarityte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polarityte and Champions Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polarityte $5.65 million 6.52 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.26 Champions Oncology $27.07 million 3.88 $130,000.00 $0.01 883.00

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Polarityte. Polarityte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Champions Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Polarityte has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Polarityte on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Champions Oncology, Inc. markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

