Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FINS. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter.

In other Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst news, insider Michael Fierman bought 15,151 shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,963.17. Also, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 3,000 shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00.

NYSE FINS opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

