AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,341 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AU. Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

