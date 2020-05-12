Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Short Interest Up 38.6% in April

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the April 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AXE opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Anixter International has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anixter International by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75,682 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,042,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 1,961.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 471,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after acquiring an additional 303,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

