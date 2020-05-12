Ankr Achieves Market Cap of $7.90 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Huobi Korea, CoinExchange and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.39 or 0.03648841 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00055654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031823 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, KuCoin, Coinall, Binance DEX, Coinone, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, IDEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin, ABCC, BitMax, Bilaxy, Bitinka, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

