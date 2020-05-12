ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $8,225,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $265.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average is $251.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.