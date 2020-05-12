Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on AIV. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,429 shares of company stock worth $2,209,012. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $717,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

