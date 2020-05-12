Aperio Group LLC Acquires 23,101 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dover worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

DOV stock opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

