Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195,982 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of ING Groep worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reduced their price objective on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ING Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE:ING opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

