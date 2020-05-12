Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.80.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

